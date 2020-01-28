Government

Memoir by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa coming out in May

Sen. Joni Ernst answers questions during a town hall with employees at the DuPont Industrial Biosciences facility in sou
Sen. Joni Ernst answers questions during a town hall with employees at the DuPont Industrial Biosciences facility in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Sen. Joni Ernst has a book coming out May 26. The Iowa Republican, expected to face a competitive race for reelection this fall, is calling her memoir “Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me.”

“In her candid, down-to-earth memoir of struggle and service, Senator Joni Ernst recounts her journey from farm girl to first female senator from Iowa,” according to the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, which announced her book Monday. “The road has included many challenges, including serving as a woman in a leadership, her difficult and public divorce, being a combat veteran, surviving abuse and harassment, and wading through Washington, all while trying to preserve heartland values.”

Ernst, 49, was a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1993-2015, including stints in Kuwait and Iraq during the Iraq War. She was the first woman from Iowa to serve in Congress and the first female combat veteran in the U.S. Senate, to which she was elected in 2014.

Ernst is among a handful of Republican incumbents whom Democrats and pollsters have identified as vulnerable in 2020. Her potential Democratic opponents include real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Michael Franken, a former aide to Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's spring flooding outlook 'not so good'

Iowa City's Rochester Avenue to see reconstruction work next year

Countdown to Caucus: Expanded background checks, criminal justice reform popular proposals in Democratic field

Linn County LIFTS transportation gets off to a warmer start

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa building rehab hospital in Coralville in partnership with Encompass Health

22-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

Armed robbery reported at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School parking lot

Iowa City sex assault survivor was scared for her life but 'never stopped fighting'

Students, teachers mourn loss of Metro High classmate shot to death over weekend

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.