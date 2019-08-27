Martin O'Malley to stump for Beto O'Rourke in Eastern Iowa

Former Maryland governor and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley is scheduled to visit Eastern Iowa during Memorial Day weekend to campaign for Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

O’Malley, who endorsed O’Rourke in March, will speak at several events during a two-day trip, including two events in Cedar Rapids.

O’Rourke is visiting South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania during this time.

Stops include:

Sunday: Clinton Labor Congress Labor Day Picnic at 12:15 p.m. at Eagle Point Park Lodge, 4101 N. Third St. in Clinton; American Labor Music at 3:15 p.m. at Smokestack, 62 East Seventh St. in Dubuque; and American Labor Music at 6:15 p.m. at the The Irish Democrat, 3207 First Ave. SE.

Monday: Hawkeye Labor Council Labor Day Picnic at 11 a.m. at Hawkeye Downs, 4400 Sixth St. SW in Cedar Rapids; Quad Cities Federation of Labor/Rock Island County Dems Salute to Labor Chicken Fry at 1:30 p.m. at Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Dr. in East Moline, Ill.; and Des Moines/Henry County Labor Day Picnic at 4:30 p.m. at 40 & 8 Park (behind Community Field) in Burlington.

