Marion Parks and Rec programs suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

This City of Marion announced on Friday that all youth recreation programs hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department are suspended for two weeks after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.

Programs suspended through Aug. 7 include PeeWee baseball and softball, Lil’ Sluggers blastball, Happy Feet Soccer Camp, Lil’ Pigskins Football Camp and Track and Agility Camp according to a news release.

The department has already notified participants who have been in close contact with the volunteer the release states. Linn County Public Health will handle contract tracing.

“While we tried to reintroduce some of our programs last month with extra safety measures in place, we feel it is best to suspend these activities for the next two weeks and minimize the likelihood of further exposure,” Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Seth Staashelm said in the release. “It is our understanding that the volunteer was not experiencing any symptoms when they last interacted with program participants and contacted us as soon as they received the test results.”

In addition, the Great American Kites event originally planned for Aug. 1 has been postponed until 2021.

