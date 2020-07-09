Government

Marion man wins $100,000 in Iowa Lottery game

Iowa Lottery logo
Iowa Lottery logo
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — A Marion man’s word search led him to $100,000.

The Iowa Lottery said Steven Wagner won the second top prize in the lottery’s Word Search InstaPlay game after buying the ticket at a local convenience store.

Word Search is a $20 game that features 25 top prizes of $100,000, 75 prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of one in 3.05, according to lottery officials.

InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa student's advocacy pushes young people to the polls

City-owned DoubleTree Hotel reopens after monthslong closure

Empower Rural Iowa panel to switch focus to EMS services

Iowa reports highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since May 1

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A DJ is hosting a prom for teenagers. Health officials wish he wouldn't

The state is sending $307 in food assistance to every student enrolled at these 20 Cedar Rapids schools

Racism is a public health crisis that needs immediate action, Linn County Board of Health declares

Local manufacturers may have escaped coronavirus supply-chain disruptions but the future is less clear

Are we all in this together? Maybe not

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.