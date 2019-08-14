Marion leaders offer online survey to learn more about life in their city

MARION — The city of Marion opened an online survey Tuesday with the hopes of learning more about life in the city.

This year’s citizen survey includes questions about quality of life, demographics, and local government services and use. The information is meant to tell city leaders how they’re serving residents, gauge perceptions of Marion and be compared to peer cities, according to a media release.

“The results will be used to inform our strategic plan, the budget process and department work plans. I encourage everyone living in Marion to take the survey and help us chart our community’s future,” said Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly in statement.

The online response option is for residents over 18 who weren’t one of 1,700 households selected for a random mail survey.

The deadline for the survey is August 28. Residents can respond here.

