Governor extends deadline to fill Marion City Council vacancy amid coronavirus concerns

MARION — The Marion City Council postponed interviewing and appointing a new member Thursday after the governor extended the 60 day requirement to fill the vacancy.

Before the city council meeting Thursday evening, the City of Marion received word from Gov. Kim Reynold’s office that she plans to extend the 60 day requirement to fill Marion’s at-large city council seat. The seat was made vacant by the death of Paul Draper, 85, on Feb. 6.

The appointment will now tentatively be made on April 23.

The city council meeting Thursday was still held without the appointment and candidate interviews. City council meetings between March 20 and April 23 will be held electronically.

Six residents applied for the vacant city council seat.

The council will give the candidates an opportunity to make a statement before conducting a public interview. The vote will be by ballot.

The person appointed to the at-large seat will serve until the next municipal election in November 2021. At that time, they will have the option of running for election.

The candidates are Grant Harper, Destiny Hastings, Michael Kibler, Dale Monroe, Steven Moshier and Phillip Seidl.

Council members receive a $5,018 annual stipend.

Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly said he hopes the appointed city council member will be willing to abide by the city’s ethics policy, be a responsible leader and have a record of community involvement.

