What to know about Marion city elections

The ballot in Marion is stacked with competitive races for Tuesday’s elections. Marion reporter Grace King has rounded up details on the candidates and Election Day info. Here’s what you need to know.

The mayor’s seat and three Marion City Council seats are up for grabs. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Closing time is an hour earlier than previous elections.)

Just the FAQs: What you need to know to vote in Tuesday’s city and school elections

Who are the candidates?

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Nicolas AbouAssaly faces Mary Lou Pazour. For city council, incumbent Paul Draper faces Grant Harper for the at-large seat. In Ward 1, incumbent Colette Atkins faces Dwight Hogan. For Ward 3, incumbent Will Brandt faces Mikael Tope.

Read more about both races here:

Marion mayor: Rivals AbouAssaly, Pazour outline visions

Marion council: Candidates weigh in on major issues in competitive council races

Where the candidates stand

The Gazette invited each of the candidates to share their takes in columns to readers. Here’s what they had to say:

Mayor race:

• AbouAssaly: Overcoming divisions, building consensus

• Pazour: Too little transparency, too much debt

Council at-large:

• Harper: Foster ongoing growth and vibrancy

• Editor’s note: Draper did not submit a column

Ward 1:

• Atkins: Democracy thrives in local government

• Hogan: Citizens demand transparency for new projects

Ward 3:

• Brandt: Clean, safe neighborhoods for everyone to enjoy

• Tope: Remember when the city cared for all residents

The Gazette’s editorial board met with council candidates to endorse. Here’s the board’s take:

Gazette endorsement: Marion City Council faces growing pains

Have questions?

For more information on voting, finding your precinct and what’s on the ballot, visit Linn County’s Election Services website.

• Find your polling place: Use this address lookup tool from Linn County