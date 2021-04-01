Government

Marion Chamber of Commerce moving out of City Hall

New office will be in historic Main Street District

The Marion Chamber of Commerce is moving out of Marion City Hall this spring to the Lillis and Wilson Building at 1070 S
/

MARION — The Marion Chamber of Commerce will be moving out of City Hall this spring to a historic building just a couple of blocks away.

The move to the Lillis and Wilson Building, 1070 Seventh Ave., will “further the organization’s mission and create a visible presence in the historic Main Street District,” a Thursday news release said.

The new office’s 2,800 square feet will provide conference rooms for meetings and programming and a business hospitality area for members to stop in for coffee, the release said.

The chamber hopes to be fully moved in by June.

The chamber has been in City Hall, 1225 Sixth Ave., since 2006 and before that was on 11th Street.

“It’s no secret that Marion is growing,” chamber President Jill Ackerman said. “This move positions the chamber to better serve our membership and prepare for future growth.”

The new office helps tourism initiatives move forward, including those for the Prospect Meadows baseball complex on Highway 13 and County Home Road, the news release said.

It also will offer a concierge center to welcome visitors and provide information to city residents.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

