CORONAVIRUS

Marion cancels programming and facility rentals due to rising COVID-19 numbers

December programming for Parks and Rec and library to be re-evaluated at month's end

Marion City Hall
Marion City Hall
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:43PM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Marion cancels programming and facility rentals due to rising COVID-19 ...

01:35PM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

08:30AM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Cedar Rapids Public Library to close buildings, switch to curbside pic ...

06:30AM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Linn County Jail reports 30 virus cases so far among inmates and staff
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MARION — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise throughout the state and in Eastern Iowa, the city of Marion is taking additional measures to help curb the spread.

On Friday, the city announced that all programming hosted by Marion Parks and Recreation and the Marion Public Library is canceled for the next two weeks, according to a news release.

Programming for December will be evaluated at the end of this month, the release said.

Last week, the Marion library closed its temporary Uptown location until Nov. 21 to help curb virus spread.

All city facilities remain closed to the public for walk-ins, and the mask advisory that was issued in October remains in effect.

Additionally, all facility rentals at the Thomas Park Safe Room and Lowe Park have been canceled through the rest of November.

Changes also have been made to the building inspection and rental inspection processes for the city, according to the release. Building inspections will be based on priority and require a 48-hour notice with only one person being allowed on a job site during an inspection.

All rental inspections scheduled through Nov. 30 have been postponed. Complaint and emergency inspections will continue, the release said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:43PM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Marion cancels programming and facility rentals due to rising COVID-19 ...

01:35PM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

08:30AM | Fri, November 13, 2020

Cedar Rapids Public Library to close buildings, switch to curbside pic ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

Cedar Rapids Public Library to close buildings, switch to curbside pickup starting Monday

Linn County Jail reports 30 virus cases so far among inmates and staff

Here's where area school districts stand on virtual instruction

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids hospitals suspend elective procedures

Cedar Rapids teachers, families prepare for two weeks of virtual learning

Court appoints new 6th Judicial District chief judge

United Fire Group reports $88 million loss from Aug. 10 derecho

18-year-old Cedar Rapids man convicted in third carjacking

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe