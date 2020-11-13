Marion cancels programming and facility rentals due to rising COVID-19 numbers

MARION — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise throughout the state and in Eastern Iowa, the city of Marion is taking additional measures to help curb the spread.

On Friday, the city announced that all programming hosted by Marion Parks and Recreation and the Marion Public Library is canceled for the next two weeks, according to a news release.

Programming for December will be evaluated at the end of this month, the release said.

Last week, the Marion library closed its temporary Uptown location until Nov. 21 to help curb virus spread.

All city facilities remain closed to the public for walk-ins, and the mask advisory that was issued in October remains in effect.

Additionally, all facility rentals at the Thomas Park Safe Room and Lowe Park have been canceled through the rest of November.

Changes also have been made to the building inspection and rental inspection processes for the city, according to the release. Building inspections will be based on priority and require a 48-hour notice with only one person being allowed on a job site during an inspection.

All rental inspections scheduled through Nov. 30 have been postponed. Complaint and emergency inspections will continue, the release said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com