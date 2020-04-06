Marion businessman Phil High seeking seat in Iowa House

CEDAR RAPIDS — Marion businessman Phil High is launching a campaign for a seat in the Iowa House.

High is seeking the Republican nomination in House 95, which includes rural portions of Linn and Buchanan counties. It will be an open seat because the incumbent, Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, is not seeking reelection.

His campaign will be focused on issues that Iowans care about including affordable and accessible health care, retaining high school and college graduates in the state, keeping retirees in Iowa, expanding education opportunities for students, and keeping Iowans safe.

“As a business owner and community leader, I understand the challenges that businesses face today,” said High. “They are constantly juggling burdensome government regulations, oftentimes ignoring things like finding quality job applicants, higher health care costs, e-commerce, or taxes.

“As times change, so must the way we operate at the state level, which is why I will work to reduce needless red tape on Iowa’s job creators,” he said.

Recognizing agriculture’s importance to the Iowa economy, High said the state must continue to support Iowa’s farmers “and work diligently to protect our precious land.”

High, 65, has lived in Marion since 1976 when his family moved to the community. Later that year, he opened a small wholesale jewelry repair business. Today, Philip’s Diamond Shop has grown into a full-service jewelry store specializing in custom designed jewelry, on-site repair and restoration.

He’s been active in the community. High recently retired from the Marion Fire Department after 38 years of service as a paid-on-call firefighter and paramedic.

High has held leadership positions in several community organizations including Marion Chamber of Commerce, including as president, Marion Airport Advisory Committee, Marion Fire Department team leader, Experimental Aircraft Association vice chairman of photography, and lead instructor in vehicle rescue for the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau.

“These experiences have prepared me for public service in the Iowa Legislature,” High said.

High will face Charlie McClintock of Alburnett in the June 2 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Christian Andrews of Mount Vernon.

House District 95 includes Alburnett, Palo, Center Point, Walker, Prairieburg, Central City, Springville, Mount Vernon, Lisbon, Rowley and Coggon) and portions of Buchanan County.

