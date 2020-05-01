CORONAVIRUS

Marion anticipates budget impact of the coronavirus

Decreases expected in sales, road-use and hotel-motel taxes

Although it was a little soggy on May 18, 2019, the usual large crowd showed up for the Marion Arts Festival. The festiv
Although it was a little soggy on May 18, 2019, the usual large crowd showed up for the Marion Arts Festival. The festival was canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns. The Marion city manager this week talked about the uncertainties the virus has brought to city spending plans for fiscal 2021. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:00AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Marion anticipates budget impact of the coronavirus

07:30AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

How Cedar Rapids schools are reaching students without at-home interne ...

06:00AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

How the pandemic consumed the labor market

06:00AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Movies on hold, but popcorn still for sale at State Theatre in Washing ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MARION — The city of Marion is preparing for coronavirus to have an impact on its budget for fiscal 2021.

Decreased revenue, for example, is expected in at least three funds — local-option sales tax, the hotel-motel tax and state road-use tax.

The city may have to adapt by delaying projects or “lopping off a program,” City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said.

Pluckhahn estimates a 10 percent to 20 percent drop in local-option sales tax collections — $300,000 to $600,000 in six months.

The tax was projected to bring in $5.15 million in fiscal 2021, up from $4.75 million for fiscal year 2020.

“We really don’t know if consumer spending has completely gone away or if it has just shifted from bricks and mortar to online,” Pluckhahn said.

Most online purchases in Iowa now must collect sales tax, but the coronavirus impact on consumer purchases is not yet known..

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Pluckhahn foresees up to a 50 percent drop in road-use tax revenues, which are collected on gasoline purchases and motor vehicle registrations and title fees.

That means a cut of $600,000 to $1.2 million in the next six months — money the city has to spend on streets.

The city has budgeted $4.75 million in road-use tax income for the coming fiscal year.

“We expect this one could be a little bit more severe,” Pluckhahn said. “How long will the economy run at half strength? How long will it take to recover until we can start to come back to historic levels?”

Pluckhahn also expects to see a significant decline in hotel-motel tax revenue.

While a new hotel is opening at Squaw Creek Crossing, the city was conservative in estimating it would receive $205,000 in hotel-motel taxes in the new fiscal year, he said.

He expects the reality will be 25 percent to 50 percent less than that.

The hotel-motel tax helps fund local events, but many of them — like the Marion Arts Festival — have been canceled or delayed, Pluckhahn said.

The city, he said, has a “robust reserve policy,” which gives it “breathing room” to respond to the drops in revenue.

One of the best ways to “jump start” the economy after the pandemic, Pluckhahn said, will be through construction projects.

“The more shovel-ready the project, the easier the case will be to make,” he said. “My favorite target would be the library. I don’t think there’s anything we have that would be more shovel ready than that.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
My Furry Co-Worker Photo Contest

Enter now through May 20th to win a $25 gift card to All Paws Pet Wash!

Submit Photo
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Marketing Grant

The Gazette has launched a community grant program to help local businesses continue marketing themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply Now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Awards Nominations

Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the Corridor between June 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020.

Learn More

All Iowa cities share Marion’s concerns about revenues in the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1. But every city has had to approve fiscal 2021 budgets, knowing they may well be revised as the economic impact of coronavirus closings — and federal and state aid — becomes known.

The city of Cedar Rapids approved a $637 million budget this week for fiscal 2021 and discussed the possibility of having to revise the spending plan, depending on tax revenues and how much recovery money might be in the offing.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Eastern Iowa legislator, firefighters: Treat coronavirus as a line-of- ...

07:31PM | Thu, April 30, 2020

Iowans' initial unemployment claims up from last week

06:45PM | Thu, April 30, 2020

Recalled Iowa workers skittish about safety could risk jobless aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

How Cedar Rapids schools are reaching students without at-home internet

How the pandemic consumed the labor market

Movies on hold, but popcorn still for sale at State Theatre in Washington, Iowa

Eastern Iowa legislator, firefighters: Treat coronavirus as a line-of-duty disease

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's universities report coronavirus blow in the hundreds of millions

Reynolds dismisses scrutiny of coronavirus testing

Cedar Rapids health care providers to resume surgeries, outpatient procedures next week

Iowa small business grants get $35 million federal infusion

Former Fairfax man waives extradition to Arkansas, where he is charged with capital murder

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate