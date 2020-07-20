Government

Democrat Rita Hart takes fundraising lead in Iowa 2nd District race

She's raised $1.8 million compared to $748,000 for Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rita Hart speaks during a campaign rally in October 2018 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. Hart, a Demo
Rita Hart speaks during a campaign rally in October 2018 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. Hart, a Democrat, is running for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
By Sarah Hayden, Quad-City Times

In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Rita Hart has overtaken Republican challenger Mariannette Miller-Meeks by more than double the amount of fundraising dollars.

Federal Election Commission reports show Hart has nearly $1.8 million in total contributions and $1.3 million in cash on hand. She has spent $486,000 to date on her campaign.

Some of Hart’s largest individual second quarter donations include $5,600 from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell and his wife, Charlotte, who donated another $5,600, each in separate donations of $2,800.

Miller-Meeks raised $352,000 in the second quarter, her largest haul to date. She has $748,000 in total contributions, $506,000 cash on hand, and has spent nearly $393,000 to date on her campaign.

“I am humbled and honored to see the support our campaign has been gathering across the 2nd District,” Miller-Meeks said in a news release. “Iowans are stressed and anxious. They’re looking for leaders who set aside the partisan gamesmanship in Washington, D.C., and put them first.”

Miller-Meeks has donated $110,530 to her own campaign and also has donations of $5,600 from her husband Curt, and combined donations of $10,400 from her children, Taylor and Jonathan.

Among Miller-Meeks’ largest individual donors is August Busch III, the great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch, who donated $5,600. Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad donated $1,000.

