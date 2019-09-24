CORALVILLE — For the third time in his career as Coralville mayor, John Lundell will run uncontested.

Lundell, 63, who announced last week he was seeking a fourth term as mayor. was the only person to file for that office by the Sept. 19 filing deadline. Lundell, a 10-year city council member before becoming mayor, has not faced a challenger since his initial election in 2013 when he faced three other challengers in an election best known for the involvement of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group that spent more than $33.5 million in an attempt to defeat President Barack Obama in 2012.

There will be one race to pay attention to in Coralville, however. Two city council seats will be up for grabs and incumbents Mitch Gross and Jill Dodds will be challenged by Sandra J. Alvira Roman.

Elsewhere in Johnson County:

Hills Mayor Tim Kemp will run uncontested. Three seats on the Hills City Council will be sought by three candidates, Merle Hill, Cathy Knebel and Guy V. Sommers.

Joanne Havel is the lone candidate for Lone Tree mayor. Lone Tree city councilors Ruby Dickey and David Wageman will not be challenged for their seats. Council member Mitchell Swinton is also running uncontested to fill vacancy for a two-year term.

North Liberty has five candidates — Matthew Eckhardt, RaQuishia Harrington, Chris Hoffman, Michael Nicholls and Brent Smith — challenging for three seats. Brian Wayson is running uncontested for a two-year term to fill a vacancy.

In Oxford, Penny K. Jenn is running uncontested for mayor. Three city council seats will be sought by four candidates — David Cook, Bryan Cooling, Patricia Lewis and Lorena Weppler.

In Shueyville, Jack B. Frisk, Brent A. Foss and Chris Lacy are running for three seats on the city council.

Solon Mayor Steve Stange will not see a challenger this election, but the same cannot be said for the city council. Four candidates — John D. Farlinger, Shawn Mercer, David P. O’Neil and Kevin Samek — are seeking two open seats.

Swisher Mayor Christopher Taylor is running unopposed and will return for another term. So will city council members Mary J. Gudenkauf, Rebekah Neuendor and Michael A. Stagg, who will each fill one of three open seats.

The past and present will collide in Tiffin on Election Day when Mayor Steve Berner is challenged by former Tiffin Mayor Royce W. Phillips. Two city council seats also will be contested. Melissa L.N. Arey, Christine Olney, Lexi Rector, Peggy Knowling Upton and Rodney L. Walls will vie for those seats.

Candidates for the Iowa City and University Heights City Council were previously announced. The election will take place Nov. 5.

