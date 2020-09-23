Johnson County to be renamed after Black scholar

IOWA CITY — Johnson County will soon no longer be named for a slave owner with no ties to the state or county.

During their work session Wednesday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to change the county’s eponym — the person it is named after — to Lulu Merle Johnson, who earned her Ph.D. in history at the University of Iowa. Johnson was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. at the University of Iowa and across the state; she was also among the first Black women nationwide to earn a Ph.D.

“She left behind a really important legacy, I think, for Johnson County,” said Leslie Schwalm, chair of Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies in the Department of History at the UI.

Once the process to change the county’s eponym is complete, Lulu Merle Johnson will take the place of Richard Mentor Johnson, vice president to President Martin Van Buren from 1837 to 1841. Vice President Johnson was a slave owner and a “disastrous choice” for vice president, according to Tim Walch, former president of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library.

“Can we not find a different Johnson?” Walch asked the board in July. “Perhaps a Johnson … to better represent our values.”

Lulu Merle Johnson was born into a successful farm family in 1907. Her parents had been born into slavery. Schwalm said Johnson’s journey from “farm to faculty” represents a distinctly Iowan experience. She challenged discrimination at the University of Iowa and later taught at a number of historically Black colleges and universities, Schwalm said.

UI already recognizes Johnson’s historic place in the state’s past with a fellowship in the graduate college is named after her.

While the county is determining the process for officially changing its eponym, the ad hoc committee convened to come up with candidates has now been charged with determining how to property recognize Johnson, who died in 1995. Board chair Rod Sullivan recommended a monument, plaque or some kind of signage in Johnson’s honor, along with a celebration to be planned in her honor.

“I think it would be an honor to have a celebration in her name,” said Supervisor Royceann Porter.

