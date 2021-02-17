Linn Soil and Water Conservation District moves tree sale online for 2021

The Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District is moving its annual tree sale online for the first time in hopes of providing easy access to the public and inspiring tree planting after last year’s derecho.

“Replanting trees and education projects in Linn County are more important than ever,” SWCD Commissioner Alan Horak said. “With the pandemic and the tree loss from the derecho, we know that this year it is vital to use online resources to get good quality, well adapted, healthy trees safely to more people.”

The trees can be ordered at the conservation district’s website, and pickup for purchased items will take place in April.

Bundles of small trees that can be ordered are meant for landowners planting windbreaks, a news release said. The potted trees are older, larger and will be able to provide shade in five years.

“As we replant, it’s extremely important to plant species that are native to the area,” Horak said. “Native species provide better habitat and food for native animals and pollinators, and every tree sold in our fundraisers fits that criteria.”

Proceeds from the online tree sale will be used for education about soil and water conservation practices, field day sponsorships, future workshops and scholarship opportunities, the release said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com