CORONAVIRUS

Linn County Treasurer's Office closed in afternoons for COVID-19 staff shortage

The office will continue to operate by appointment only.

The ticket number of the next customer to be served is shown on a screen at the Linn County treasurer's office at the Je
The ticket number of the next customer to be served is shown on a screen at the Linn County treasurer's office at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 29, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
02:51PM | Thu, November 12, 2020

The Linn County Treasurer’s Office is closed in the afternoons until further notice due to staff being absent for COVID-19-related reasons.

The county announced the office closure in a news release on Thursday. During the afternoon closures, staff at the office will process transactions received through mail, the drop box and email as well as responding to calls, the release said.

The Treasurer’s Office will continue to host appointments throughout the week from 7:45 a.m.- 11 a.m. The office also will honor current appointments already made as staffing allows.

Appointments can be made online at the county’s website for services such as: license plate exchanges, obtaining license plates/registration due to impound, pay non-sufficient funds/revoke, property tax redemption of taxes sold at tax sale and title transfers, the release said.

Currently, appointments cannot be made for services such as vehicle registration renewals, property tax payments, claim for refund on vehicle registration, duplicate title and ordering specialty plates.

A drop box is available in the parking lot of the Public Service Center, located at 935 2nd Ave, SW, for individuals to drop off payments, renewals or other paperwork, the release said.

Most other county offices continue to be open by appointment only.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

