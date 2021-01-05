Linn County Supervisors pick chair and vice chair

In its first meeting of 2021, the Linn County Board of Supervisors named its new chair and vice chair of the board.

During the Monday work session, the supervisors voted to name Stacey Walker the chair and Ben Rogers the vice chair.

Walker has been on the board since he won a special election in 2016 and won re-election in 2018. Rogers was first elected in 2008 and has been on the board since.

Previously, Rogers served as the chair with former supervisor Brent Oleson as vice chair.

Monday also marked the first meeting for newly elected supervisor Louie Zumbach, who won the open District 3 seat left by Oleson’s retirement from the board.

Oleson was elected to the board in 2008. A lawyer, he is now the deputy director of policy and community relations for Linn County.

Zumbach, a farmer, small-business owner and former member of the Iowa House, R-Coggon, attended his first meeting by phone as he is recovering from surgery.

Zumbach, a Republican, joins Democrats Walker and Rogers on the board after winning the November election against John Stuelke, a longtime sheriff’s office chief deputy and Center Point City Council member.

2021 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND DISTRICTS

District 1

Supervisor: Stacey Walker, chair

Area: Majority of Cedar Rapids

District 2

Supervisor: Ben Rogers, vice chair

Area: Northeast Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Robins and Monroe

District 3

Supervisor: Louie Zumbach

Area: Marion, Ely, Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Springville, Bertram, Waubeek, Whittier, Prairieburg, Coggon, Central City, Alburnett, Center Point, Walker, Troy Mills, Fairfax, Walford and most of unincorporated rural areas in the county.

