Government

Linn County supervisors OK use of ATVS on some county roads

Minors have to wear helmets, pass a DNR course on driving all-terrain vehicles

A line of all-terrain and utility vehicles are shown at a store in Vinton. Linn County supervisors on Tuesday gave initi
A line of all-terrain and utility vehicles are shown at a store in Vinton. Linn County supervisors on Tuesday gave initial approval to an ordinance that will allow the use of all-terrain vehicles on certain county roads. (The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County supervisors on Tuesday gave initial approval to an ordinance that will allow all-terrain vehicles and off-road vehicles on certain county roads.

It was a split vote, with Supervisors Brent Oleson and Ben Rogers in favor, and Supervisor Stacey Walker opposed.

The ordinance, which must be approved two more times before being enacted, will allow registered all-terrain vehicles on secondary roads, which are mostly gravel. ATVs will not be allowed on 28 major county roads, including Blairs Ferry Road, County Home Road and Mount Vernon Road outside of Cedar Rapids.

Walker objected to the measure because, he said, allowing ATVs on public roadways does not “improve road safety.”

“I maintain having ATVs on public roadways will make our roads less safe,” Walker said. “They are designed to be off-road vehicles. They have a high center of gravity, low-pressure tires designed for off-road and deep treads designed to grab surfaces but not release. This can make ATVs unpredictable in their performance.”

Walker cited examples of ATV manufacturers warning the vehicles are for off-road use only, specifically because ATVs do not have turn signals and may be difficult for other drivers to see.

“They can create safety obstacles for other drivers,” Walker said. “It does not feel like it’s a vehicle compatible with public safety.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Walker said he plans to vote against the ordinance for the second and third readings, he said he appreciated Oleson for addressing safety concerns after supervisors tabled the original in March.

As now written, the ordinance specifies a 35 mph speed limit and that ATVs can be driven only during daylight hours. Operators must have a valid driver’s license.

The ordinance now will allow ATV operators to be younger than 18, as initially proposed, if they have a valid requiring driver’s license and pass a Department of Natural Resources education course about ATV use and earn a certificate.

Also, minors must wear helmets when operating or riding an ATV on public roads.

The second reading of the ordinance is set for noon Wednesday with the final reading at 12:30 p.m. June 3.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the public cannot attend meetings of the county board. To access a meeting, go to linncounty.org/123/Board-of-Supervisors and click on the agenda. Information about how to dial into the meeting is on each agenda.

For questions, contact the Board of Supervisors Office at (319) 892-5000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

During March public hearings about the proposed ordinance in Central City and Cedar Rapids, supervisors heard from more than 200 residents.

People on both sides feel strongly for “legitimate and valid reasons,” Walker said.

“It’s tough to construct policy that is in the public interest, will work for government and can be forward-looking,” Walker said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette Virtual Event

Dream It, Draw It, Do It! Free Virtual Creative Class, Hosted By Kids Gazette. Tune in this Friday, May 29 at 10am for fun and free how-to activities for kids. Hosted by author Courtney Watkins!

Kids Gazette
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Marketing Grant

The Gazette has launched a community grant program to help local businesses continue marketing themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply Now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Awards Nominations

Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the Corridor between June 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020.

Learn More

Oleson said the board can always amend the ordinance in the future if there are problems or concerns.

“I think, through a lot of collaboration, we’ve come up with something workable for the public who has been asking for this for quite some time,” he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Trump administration moves toward capping insulin costs for seniors

Deadlocked Congress shifts virus focus to small business aid

Two vie for GOP nomination in Iowa House 95 primary race

Gov. Kim Reynolds opens more businesses, entertainment venues

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man whose body was found Friday at NW Cedar Rapids home was shot to death, police say

University of Iowa office says woman's Hawkeye masks on Etsy infringe trademark

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 26: Most of Iowa Games Canceled

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 26

Iowa campuses dole out federal coronavirus aid to students

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.