Linn County Supervisors increase levy for substance abuse treatment

The former Linn County Public Health complex will be home to the first Linn County Mental Health Access Center, 501 13th
The former Linn County Public Health complex will be home to the first Linn County Mental Health Access Center, 501 13th St NW, in northwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County Supervisors approved increasing the General Supplemental Levy, setting the levy rate at $6.40, to subsidize over $600,000 in substance abuse services at the Linn County Access Center, which is expected to open in July.

The levy will offset the net loss of substance abuse treatment for the first year of operations at the access center. Substance abuse treatment is not eligible for property tax funding from the Mental Health fund. The substance abuse provider at the access center will be the Area Substance Abuse Council.

“It is a risk for Linn County to take to create a new service in Iowa, one that is practiced in almost every other state in the nation,” Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said in a Board of Supervisors meeting last month. “I think it’s a worthy one considering eight other counties are subsidizing (mental health funding) deficits due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates. I think as we endeavor to help improve the human condition, the substance abuse portion has to be a part of it.”

Area Substance Abuse Council executive director Jeannette Archer-Simons hopes the program is self-sustainable within three years.

“I think over a period of time, we can develop the market to support the ongoing access center,” Archer-Simons said.

The director said that 3,000 people annually with substance abuse issues interact with law enforcement officers in Linn County. The Area Substance Abuse Council serves 3,000 people a year.

“We’ve just begun to scratch the surface” of people who need substance abuse treatment, Archer-Simons said. “Families are at a loss for how to deal with this.”

Archer-Simons said a steady level of 10 patients will be their “break-even” point. Where Medicaid reimbursement falls short, Archer-Simons is hoping grants can bridge the funding gap.

Jones County, which was looking to add a substance abuse detox unit to their hospital, determined it was too costly and has spoken to Linn County Access Center leaders about using their services. Archer-Simons said there is a conversation about how Jones County, which is not part of the nine-county East Central Region, can contribute financially.

Providing detox beds at an access center is expected to cost “significantly less” than a detox bed at a hospital, which is about $2,500 a day, Archer-Simons said.

Linn County Access Center Director Erin Foster said she is “going to be extremely optimistic” and assume that the state will provide funding “at some point.”

“They mandated access centers and hopefully the Linn County and Johnson County (access centers) will show them that these are working. They’re saving money,” Foster said, adding that unless Medicare reimbursement rates increase or state funding is allotted to mental health and substance abuse treatment, funding for the substance abuse portion of the access center may be left up to the county.

Three mental health providers, Foundation 2, the Abbe Center for Community Mental Health and the Penn Center, also will provide services at the access center.

The East Central Region for mental health approved increasing the per capita mental health levy from $30,91 to $34, providing $1.2 million in regional funding for the Linn and Johnson mental health access centers.

The Johnson County Access Center is expected to open in December.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

