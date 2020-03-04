Vote to legalize ATV use on Linn County roads delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS — A vote on a proposed ordinance that would allow all-terrain vehicles and off-road vehicles on county roads was delayed Wednesday after the Linn County Board of Supervisors heard from around 150 residents either for or against the ordinance.

Over 100 residents voiced their support for the ordinance at a public hearing in Central City Tuesday evening, according to officials. An additional 30 people expressed their support or opposition Wednesday morning during a second public hearing at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

For over an hour, Supervisors heard from 10 residents who spoke in favor of the ordinance and seven people against it.

The ordinance allows for registered all-terrain vehicles to be driven on secondary roads, which are predominantly gravel, and restricts the use of 28 county roads including Blairs Ferry Road outside the Cedar Rapids city limits, County Home Road and Mount Vernon Road.

Under the ordinance, ATVs cannot be driven faster than 35 mph, can be driven only from sunup to sundown, and the driver must have a valid driver’s license.

Residents in favor of the ordinance spoke about the responsibility of drivers, that it’s their choice whether or not to wear a helmet and improved safety features of ATVs. They also said it would support the local economy when drivers ride through small towns, frequenting the mom and pop shops and restaurants.

Michael Hansen, of Cedar Rapids, said he frequently takes his family including his wife, children and grandchildren, into counties that allow off-road vehicles on county roads. While Hansen himself doesn’t wear a helmet, he said he has his grandchildren wear helmets and goggles.

“I believe in educating, not legislating,” Hansen said. “I’ve told my kids when I die years from now of a heart attack, in my obituary I want it to say, ‘And he wasn’t wearing a helmet when he passed.’”

Al Fear, a law enforcement officer in Swisher, said he too is in favor of the ordinance.

“People that are for this ordinance, they are very passionate people,” Fear said. “They are not renegade outlaws spinning wheelies and doing circles on gravel roads.”

Residents opposed to the ordinance said off-road vehicles were not designed for public roadways and that it isn’t safe.

Dr. Charles Jennissen, of Swisher, a professor with the University of Iowa’s Department of Emergency Medicine, said as someone who researches ATVs and off-road vehicles, he feels a responsibility to inform local government leaders about safety issues of introducing these vehicles to public roadways.

“I’m surprised counties pass this legislation when manufacturers are saying they’re not designed for public roads, not safe on these roadways and there’s an increased liability,” Jennissen said. “As a citizen, I would not recommend passing an ordinance like this as far as safety.”

Karen Thornton, of Mount Vernon, asked instead that Linn County invest in expanding off-road vehicle parks and trail systems.

“The science is clear the operation of off-road vehicles that includes side-by-sides and ATVs on public roads, cause deaths. Most of these deaths are caused by the tipping hazard and not from collisions with other vehicles,” Thornton said.

Closing the public hearing, Supervisor Stacey Walker asked to delay voting to dive deeper into safety studies. Walker said he would consider mandating helmet use for drivers and riders under 18-years-old and raise fines for people who don’t follow ordinance rules or mandate safety training.

Supervisor Brent Oleson agreed to delay voting on the ordinance.

“I support this ordinance and this idea of having ATVs on certain county roads,” Oleson said. “I want to amend this in a few ways to address concerns some people have. Risking a first reading today and potentially not getting it passed would be the end of it.”

Supervisor Ben Rogers, who called into the meeting Wednesday from a FEMA safety drill, said he plans to vote against the ordinance.

“It’s hard for me to be moved off my stance of safety, and that this doesn’t improve safety on the road for motorists or ATV users,” Rogers said. “It would take a lot to convince me that somehow this will make our roads safe.”

Supervisors plan to reintroduce the ordinance with some changes. It will not need to go through another public hearing. Majority vote is needed to pass the ordinance.

