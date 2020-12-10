Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson takes new county position after term expires

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson will have a new job with the county when his term ends in January.

Oleson, who decided to retire from the Board of Supervisors in August, will become deputy director of policy and community relations, a new position.

Darrin Gage, the director of that county unit, hired Oleson as his deputy. The hire does not have to be approved by the county’s supervisors, Gage said.

The deputy director position will help execute the county’s strategy in engaging with local municipal entities, economic development and chamber organizations and social service agencies, according to the job’s description.

“I look forward to the opportunity of continuing to work on behalf of our citizens in this new capacity,” Oleson told The Gazette. “The professional staff of Linn County are among the best and most seasoned civil servants, and I am excited to join their ranks in making our community a better place to live, work and play.”

The position also will assist with policy development, enforcement and compliance with federal and state law while preparing county contracts, leases and agreements and the county’s legislative efforts.

Oleson’s new position will pay $39.31 per hour, according to the position’s description.

Oleson, a Democrat and a lawyer, has served as county supervisor since first being elected in 2008.

He represents District 3, which includes most of the county’s unincorporated area, plus Marion, Ely, Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Springville, Bertram, Waubeek, Whittier, Prairieburg, Coggon, Central City, Alburnett, Center Point, Walker, Troy Mills, Palo, Fairfax and Walford.

Louie Zumbach will take as the district’s county supervisor in January after winning the seat in November against Democrat John Stuelke.

Zumbach, a Republican who served two terms in the Iowa House representing District 95, will join Democratic Supervisors Stacey Walker and Ben Rogers on the board when his four-year term begins Jan. 4.

