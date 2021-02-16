Government

Linn County seeks public input through climate action survey

Survey is available on the county's website until April 2

Stacey Walker, a member of the Linn County Board of Supervisors, prepares to speak at Raygun before a march from the New
Stacey Walker, a member of the Linn County Board of Supervisors, prepares to speak at Raygun before a march from the New Bohemia district to City Hall in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 6, 2019. People marched in support of a call by Walker and U.S. Senate candidate Kimberly Graham for a climate crisis declaration. Climate “strikes” took place around the globe that day in order to draw attention to Earth’s changing climate and its effects on humans and the environment. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County announced Monday that it is seeking public input on climate change and action.

A survey, available on the county website, is designed to understand how residents perceive climate change and how climate disasters such as the August derecho affect residents, according to a news release.

The release said the survey seeks to find out what climate action Linn County residents would like to see in the county.

“Climate action within Linn County should be led by Linn County residents,” Sustainability Program Manager Tamara Marcus said. “If we want to build more sustainable and resilient communities, it is essential that we hear about the needs and priorities of county residents and use this to inform county climate action and policy.”

The Linn County Board of Supervisors hired Marcus as the county’s first sustainability program manager in September to “further Linn County’s commitment to environmental sustainability and resource protection.”

Marcus said climate action needs likely will vary across municipalities, and the survey is just one tool the county will be using to understand the needs.

Another tool is community partner focus groups, the release said.

They will be led by Mount Mercy sociology professor Thaddeus Atzmon, with the groups helping determine the next steps for climate action in the county, the release said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Community partners and group participants include the NAACP, Linn Clean Energy District, HACAP, Trees Forever, Iowa Renewable Energy Training Center at Prairiewoods, Feed Iowa First, Indian Creek Nature Center, United Way of East Central Iowa, MidAmerican Energy, AmeriGas, Linn County Planning and Development, Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and the Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division, according to the release.

The survey is available on Linn County’s website until April 2.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

East Marion development changes name to East Town Crossing

Iowa DNR rolls out smartphone-based body cameras for conservation officers and park rangers

Put on pause, some Iowa counties will be more vaccines after all

Iowa lawmakers eye public university 'public policy events' directors

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa to reinstate women's swimming and diving, but not cut men's sports

Police chief, other city officials in small Iowa town face charges

Cedar Rapids sees spike in 2020 arsons

Fact Checker: Is Joni Ernst right on ethanol?

Mercy Heart Center nurse saved after recognizing heart-attack symptoms

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.