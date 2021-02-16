Linn County seeks public input through climate action survey

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County announced Monday that it is seeking public input on climate change and action.

A survey, available on the county website, is designed to understand how residents perceive climate change and how climate disasters such as the August derecho affect residents, according to a news release.

The release said the survey seeks to find out what climate action Linn County residents would like to see in the county.

“Climate action within Linn County should be led by Linn County residents,” Sustainability Program Manager Tamara Marcus said. “If we want to build more sustainable and resilient communities, it is essential that we hear about the needs and priorities of county residents and use this to inform county climate action and policy.”

The Linn County Board of Supervisors hired Marcus as the county’s first sustainability program manager in September to “further Linn County’s commitment to environmental sustainability and resource protection.”

Marcus said climate action needs likely will vary across municipalities, and the survey is just one tool the county will be using to understand the needs.

Another tool is community partner focus groups, the release said.

They will be led by Mount Mercy sociology professor Thaddeus Atzmon, with the groups helping determine the next steps for climate action in the county, the release said.

Community partners and group participants include the NAACP, Linn Clean Energy District, HACAP, Trees Forever, Iowa Renewable Energy Training Center at Prairiewoods, Feed Iowa First, Indian Creek Nature Center, United Way of East Central Iowa, MidAmerican Energy, AmeriGas, Linn County Planning and Development, Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and the Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division, according to the release.

The survey is available on Linn County’s website until April 2.

