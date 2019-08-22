Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Linn County runner-up for best property tax value in Iowa: study

The 16th Avenue, 12th Avenue CRANDIC rail bridge and 8th Avenue bridges cross the Cedar River, as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Linn County earned high marks in a financial tech company’s annual review of where property tax dollars go the furthest in Iowa.

The SmartAsset study, released Wednesday, ranked Linn County as bringing residents the second-best property tax value in the state, behind Polk County. Dallas, Story and Allamakee counties rounded out the top five spots on the list.

To determine where residents got the most “bang for their buck,” researchers said they first created community scores, using ratios of school rankings to the combined crime rates per 100,000 people.

The study gave Linn County schools a four-out-of-10 score based on average math and reading or language arts scores for each of its school districts, factoring in all schools and weighting scores based on their number of students.

The county was found to have had 72 violent or property crimes per 100,000 people.

Then, researchers used ratios of those community scores to the property taxes paid per capita among county residents — a figure calculated using each county’s number of households, median home value and median property tax rate.

Linn County was found to have a median property tax rate of 1.76 percent, with residents paying $1,072.34 per capita on average.

The full study and its findings can be viewed at SmartAsset’s website, at https://bit.ly/2ZhUAmv.

• Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

