Linn County political fundraising groups lend local support

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn Phoenix Club members were glad the group was able to donate $39,000 to county Democrats running for office in 2018, but some wonder if local political contributions carry less weight as campaigns get more expensive.

“For candidates running for competitive state races, it can be a drop in the bucket,” said Nate Willems, programs chair and past president of the Phoenix Club, a Linn County Democratic political fundraising group.

For example, The Phoenix Club gave $12,500 in 2018 to Eric Gjerde, a Cedar Rapids Jefferson teacher who ran for House District 67 against incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson. That gift, one of six made by the Phoenix Club to candidates in 2018, was nearly 12 percent of Gjerde’s $107,127 total fundraising in 2018, according to campaign disclosure reports filed with the state.

Hinson received $5,500 from the Linn Eagles, a Republican fundraising group. This was about 2.5 percent of the $217,000 she raised during the 2018 cycle.

Hinson won that election with 52 percent of the vote. But now that Hinson plans to run for the U.S. House, representing Iowa’s 1st District, Gjerde is running for Iowa House District 67 again in 2020.

“If you look at campaign disclosure reports, typically Republicans raise more large donations than Democrats do,” Gjerde said. “Having an organization like the Linn County Phoenix Club certainly helps us. There are a lot of candidates they are able to support and do support.”

Eagles history and support

The Eagles launched in 1988, the same year Bob Dole won Iowa’s Republican caucuses with 37 percent support.

“Our mission really is to further a strong Republican presence in Linn County, the Iowa House and Iowa Senate,” said Kathy Pearson, one of the original Eagles members. “We do that through monetary support and close mentoring.”

The Eagles gave $24,000 to five Linn County candidates in 2018, with the top recipient being Louie Zumbach with $9,500. Zumbach, of Coggon, has been representing House District 95 since 2016.

Hinson, of Marion, said she learned about the Eagles soon after she announced in November 2015 she planned to run for the Iowa House.