Linn County planning and development director Beck to retire after 20 years

Linn County’s planning and development director Les Beck is retiring from the position after 20 years.

His retirement, effective Friday, follows two decades of service that included two major flooding events and a derecho.

“It has been my great honor to be part of the Linn County organization these past 20 years,” Beck said. “My goal from the beginning was to bring integrity, innovation, vision and leadership to the job and to work with people toward solutions. I hope I have been successful in that.”

Beck was involved in Linn County being designated a small wind innovation zone in 2012 by the Iowa Utilities Board, receiving a gold designation from the national SolSmart program in 2017 and Beck’s vision has been the driving force behind the Dows Farm Agricommunity currently in development, the release said.

Charlie Nichols will succeed Beck. Nichols was hired by the county in 2019 as planning and zoning division manager in the same department, according to a news release.

In his previous role, Nichols provided direct support to Beck, setting the department’s strategic direction and helping develop the county’s comprehensive plan, the release said.

Before his county role, Nichols, a Mount Vernon native, worked for the City of Cedar Rapids in Community Development and before that was planning director for the City of Burlington.

“It is an honor for me to lead a department with such a strong record of service to our community,” Nichols said. “Earning and maintaining the public’s trust has been our guiding philosophy for two decades and I look forward to applying this ethos to the new and emerging challenges and opportunities facing our county.”

Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said Nichols will be taking over for one of the most knowledgeable planning directors in the state that is Beck.

“We are excited for Charlie and his staff to continue the high-caliber focus on increasing customer satisfaction in the ways customers interact with planning and development,” Rogers said.

Supervisor Stacey Walker added that it has been an honor for him to work alongside Beck.

“Les has laid an incredibly strong foundation for the department and I”m excited to see Charlie Nichols build on this success while charting a new path forward,” Walker said.

