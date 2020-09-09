Linn County leaders meet to discuss future of mask usage around the county

Linn County leaders met on Wednesday to discuss the future of mask mandates in communities in the county following Cedar Rapids’ mask mandate that was issued last week.

Leaders from Fairfax, Hiawatha, Marion, Ely, Central City, Palo, Robins and Linn County met on Wednesday to discuss the mandate.

Last Wednesday, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart issued an emergency proclamation requiring face masks to be worn in public as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Iowa still is among states leading the nation in cases per capita.

Other Iowa cities with mask mandates include Des Moines, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Muscatine and Dubuque.

“I think we all know why we’re here, especially those of us in the metro area with Cedar Rapids moving forward with a mask mandate, it raises the question what the rest of the county would consider,” Marion City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said.

Pluckhahn said the meeting’s purpose was to see if there was common opinion among the various communities and the county

“We should move forward to match up with what the largest community in the county has already done,” he said.

Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said while each community has different patchworks and residents who drive from one boundary to another, he is in support of shared language for a countywide proclamation.

“I wish in hindsight that Cedar Rapids would’ve signaled that they were going to do this since we all signed off on the previous proclamation, but they did it so that’s a catalyst for this discussion,” Rogers said during the meeting.

In August, the supervisors issued their own proclamation calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow for local control in issuing mask mandates. The proclamation had the support and signatures of Linn County mayors.

The proclamation last month called of the governor to modify her emergency proclamation to “enable local county and municipal jurisdictions to enact localized responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as legally enforceable restrictions on the activity and actions of people who do not wear face coverings when the use of such face coverings may protect lives and public health.”

“This conversation could be solved if there was a statewide mask mandate,” Rogers told The Gazette on Wednesday. “The various patchwork of mandates or voluntary use is confusing to citizens but because of a lack of a uniform statewide requirement.”

All community leaders supported wearing masks and encouraging residents in each city to wear them, but various leaders in the county said they want to avoid using the term, “mandate.”

“I appreciate we are all together on this,” Marion City Council Member Rene Gadelha said. “If there’s something there between a recommendation and a mandate, I’d be for that. Wearing a mask is the right thing to do and after the derecho, we saw people come together so I hope people would get on board for something like this. It’s about community and helping one another.”

“I think the word thing we can do at this point is use the word, mandate,” Robins Mayor Chuck Hinz said. “It has negative implications ... We are in favor of ideally doing some metro/countywide proclamation to state that ‘here’s what you ought to be doing, here’s what we support, go out there and be good, common, friendly citizens.’”

The other concern leaders had with issuing a mandate had to do with issues of enforcement.

“Our council enforced mask requirements in city buildings but not citywide,” Ely Mayor Eldy Miller said. “Our concern was enforcement too. People associate additional mandates as shutting things down and the part we are trying to promote: the more rules we follow, the quicker we get back to normal.”

Miller added he wanted the conversations surrounding any mask mandates or recommendations to focus on public health.

“The more we can make this less political and more about public health, the better off we are,” he said. “We’re doing this because we are worried about the people around us and we want to be healthy.”

“I’m still getting push back on the issue of enforcement,” Hiawatha Mayor Bill Bennett said. “In Cedar Rapids, I’ve seen an uptick of people wearing masks. You get out to rural areas and you see none of it … I just don’t know how we’re going to control this. I like the idea of uniformity among the community, I just don’t know how we do it.”

Pluckhahn said the idea that communities can’t enforce a mask mandate comes from the attorney general’s opinion that Reynolds has been relying on.

“There are attorneys across the cities that disagree,” he said. “Communities that have put it in place have seen an increase in (mask) usage. I do realize that things are different in the metro area and stand-alone communities.”

The discussion on Wednesday took place as Iowa has over 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,000 deaths statewide. On Wednesday, Linn County had an additional two deaths as well, bringing the county death total to 98.

Pluckhahn told The Gazette that a draft proclamation will be developed and sent out for review following the joint meeting, but it will remain up to each community how they want to proceed.

“Mayors generally have the authority to do the proclamation under emergency powers, which would not require council actions,” he said. “In our case, we would want the full council to see it before any possible action would be taken.”

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com