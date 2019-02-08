Linn County launches new website

CEDAR RAPIDS — After more than a year of public input, designing and testing, Linn County’s website has relaunched with a fresh new look.

The county’s website, linncounty.org, launched earlier this week and aims to provide improved customer satisfaction with Linn County departments and functions.

“We’re very excited to bring a modernized website to our residents and visitors,” Linn County Spokesman Joi Alexander said in a Friday news release. “Throughout the yearlong redesign process, we focused on the user to create a customer-centered website with better self-service options. We used data and analytics to understand what information is accessed most frequently on our site, and then made it a priority to make that information easy to find.”

The county website saw more than 500,000 visits in 2017.

The new website includes:

• A new homepage layout with easy access to county news, meeting agendas, events calendars and the ability to subscribe to notifications.

• Mobile responsiveness so visitors can easily access the website from any mobile device or computer.

• New buttons on the homepage that provide one-click access to the county’s most frequently visited pages.

• Improved global navigation to make finding and accessing information easier.

• Enhanced search function with a predictive search and font-size adjustment options.

The website redesign is part of the county’s efforts to improve customer satisfaction with Linn County departments and functions.

The program, launched in 2016, involves providing customer-focused training to all county employees, finding ways to streamline services and implementing procedures aimed at making the customers’ experiences better.

Aside from the procedural changes, county officials have been taking part in a training program, called C3, or Customer Centered Culture, aimed at developing all employees — from supervisors to department heads to clerks — into stronger leaders better able to deal with issues facing customers.

