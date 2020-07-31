CORONAVIRUS

Linn Supervisors and Board of Health to discuss mask mandate proclamation at joint meeting Wednesday

The proclamation draft calls on Gov. Reynolds to allow for local control to issue enforceable COVID-19 restrictions.

(Dreamstime/TNS)
(Dreamstime/TNS)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:30PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Linn Supervisors and Board of Health to discuss mask mandate proclamat ...

08:43PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends lack of face mask mandate

04:37PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic ...

03:07PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa teachers association rejects governor's coronavirus school reopen ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Linn County Supervisors have written up a draft proclamation, calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow local control and enforcement to issue face mask mandates.

The supervisors plan to discuss the draft at their work session on Monday at 11 a.m. The supervisors also intend to hold a joint meeting with the Linn County Board of Health on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss and decide on the proclamation Joi Alexander, Linn County communications director said.

Currently, the county does not have the authority to issue an enforceable mask mandate.

The draft currently calls for Reynolds to modify the existing State of Iowa Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to “enable local county and municipal jurisdictions to enact localized responses to the COVID-19 pandemic such as legally enforceable restrictions on the activity and actions of persons who do not wear face coverings when the use of such face coverings may protect lives and public health.”

Wording of the proclamation is subject to change during discussions next week.

The county is hoping to acquire signatures from local mayors within Linn County. The Gazette has confirmed that Cedar Rapids and Marion intend to back the proclamation.

Other cities and counties in Eastern Iowa have issued mask mandates. Last week, Johnson County backed a face mask mandate, but also acknowledged it was not enforceable.

On Tuesday night, the North Liberty City Council unanimously adopted a face mask resolution, asking residents to wear face coverings in public spaces and to social distance, though it is not mandated.

Reynolds has previously stated that city mandates are invalid and in conflict with her statewide COVID-19 proclamations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Other groups have also sent letters to Reynolds, calling on a statewide mask mandate. The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians sent the governor a statement on Thursday and on Wednesday, hundreds of Iowa doctors sent Reynolds a letter urging the governor to require masks across Iowa.

During her news conference on Thursday, Reynolds defended her choice of not issuing a statewide mask mandate, saying some disagree with the science and that a mandate would be hard to enforce. She added she believes Iowans are wearing face masks anyway.

As of Friday afternoon, Iowa has seen 44,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 865 Iowans have died due to the virus.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:30PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Linn Supervisors and Board of Health to discuss mask mandate proclamat ...

08:43PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends lack of face mask mandate

04:37PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends lack of face mask mandate

American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic public health strategy

Iowa teachers association rejects governor's coronavirus school reopening plan

Iowa rules set high hurdle for online-only classes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa stymies public information requests during pandemic

50 years ago on an Iowa farm, the Wadena Rock Festival drew hippies and Little Richard

Rural Iowa's lack of affordable housing creates barrier for new business

Collins Aerospace lays off undisclosed number of employees

Local theaters prepare to act on their Black Lives Matter vows

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate