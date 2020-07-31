Linn Supervisors and Board of Health to discuss mask mandate proclamation at joint meeting Wednesday

The Linn County Supervisors have written up a draft proclamation, calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow local control and enforcement to issue face mask mandates.

The supervisors plan to discuss the draft at their work session on Monday at 11 a.m. The supervisors also intend to hold a joint meeting with the Linn County Board of Health on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss and decide on the proclamation Joi Alexander, Linn County communications director said.

Currently, the county does not have the authority to issue an enforceable mask mandate.

The draft currently calls for Reynolds to modify the existing State of Iowa Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to “enable local county and municipal jurisdictions to enact localized responses to the COVID-19 pandemic such as legally enforceable restrictions on the activity and actions of persons who do not wear face coverings when the use of such face coverings may protect lives and public health.”

Wording of the proclamation is subject to change during discussions next week.

The county is hoping to acquire signatures from local mayors within Linn County. The Gazette has confirmed that Cedar Rapids and Marion intend to back the proclamation.

Other cities and counties in Eastern Iowa have issued mask mandates. Last week, Johnson County backed a face mask mandate, but also acknowledged it was not enforceable.

On Tuesday night, the North Liberty City Council unanimously adopted a face mask resolution, asking residents to wear face coverings in public spaces and to social distance, though it is not mandated.

Reynolds has previously stated that city mandates are invalid and in conflict with her statewide COVID-19 proclamations.

Other groups have also sent letters to Reynolds, calling on a statewide mask mandate. The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians sent the governor a statement on Thursday and on Wednesday, hundreds of Iowa doctors sent Reynolds a letter urging the governor to require masks across Iowa.

During her news conference on Thursday, Reynolds defended her choice of not issuing a statewide mask mandate, saying some disagree with the science and that a mandate would be hard to enforce. She added she believes Iowans are wearing face masks anyway.

As of Friday afternoon, Iowa has seen 44,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 865 Iowans have died due to the virus.

