Concerns about fraud, mail delivery prompt early voting

CEDAR RAPIDS — About 20 Cedar Rapids voters were waiting in line outside a Linn County early polling place as early voting began at 8 a.m. Monday.

Concerns about fraud, mail delivery and mishandling of ballots motivated them to stand outside in 40-degree weather, waiting for the doors to open at 8 a.m. at the polling station near the Linn County Public Service Center, 823 3rd Sr. SW, so they could cast their ballots in election 2020.

“I want to make sure my vote gets counted,” said Steve Valley, who was at the head of the line.

“Ditto, ditto, ditto,” someone farther down the line called out.

Monday was the first of 29 days of early voting, including drive-through voting, ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3.

Also Monday, about 50,000 absentee ballots were mailed to Linn County voters, Auditor Joel Miller said. He tested mail delivery at 18 Linn County post offices, found that mail was delivered in one to two days. He expects all absentee ballots will be delivered by Wednesday and asked voters to wait that long before calling his office or showing up to vote early in person.

“I’m very concerned about voter fraud and ballots being mishandled,” Valley continued. “It’s frightening, scary.”

Right behind him in line was Kimberly Carter-Fuller, who had a bad experience with her mail-in ballot in a previous election.

“I don’t want that to happen again,” she said. Carter-Fuller received several absentee ballots requests, including one from Chicago. “I haven’t voted there in eight years.”

So she wasn’t taking any chances, Carter-Fuller said.

“This is a very important election. For everyone,” she said. “As a woman and as a Black woman, I want my vote to be heard.”

Others said they had planned to vote by mail, but after hearing concerns about slow mail delivery, decided to come out to vote in-person.

“Mask up, show up,” Paula Grady said.

Like Grady, Mary Roff had planned to vote by mail until she read about the Postal Service removing sorting machines in some post offices.

“So I’m not doing that,” she said, adding that by voting early “I don’t have to worry about any more October surprises.”

Like others in line, Grady said she felt nervous about voting “and I just want to get it done.”

“I’m here to knock it off before things get too crazy,” added Josh Murphy of Cedar Rapids. Also, by showing up first thing, Murphy thought there would be less potential to contract the coronavirus.

Others, like B.J. Franklin, who sometimes heads to Phoenix in the fall, voting early is a convenience.

Bob Jaeger said he and his wife, Judy, usually vote early, “but maybe not the first day,” he said.

“We’ll beat the crowd,” he said.

“We’re still standing in line,” Judy said, adding that after voting, “we’re off to Panera to get something warm.”

Voting is expected to be heavy through the election. Statewide more than 630,000 of Iowa’s 2.2 million registered voters have requested absentee ballots.

More than 350,000 Democrats, almost 187,000 Republicans and another 108,000 no party voters have requested absentee ballots. That represents about 28 percent of the 2,214,508 Iowans who were registered to vote Oct. 1, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate.

In-person absentee voting will continue at county auditors’ office will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2.

For more information about voting, visit www.linncounty.org/157/Election-Services.

