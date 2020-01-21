Government

Linn County GOP announces caucus locations

Republicans vote for their precinct delegates in a packed convention center at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Conven
CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County Republicans have announced 22 caucus sites where party members from 86 precincts will gather Feb. 3 to participate in the presidential caucuses.

Caucuses will begin at 7 p.m., but participants are encouraged to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in.

To find your caucus location, visit www.iowagop.org/2020-caucus-locations.

GOP caucusgoers will have the opportunity to cast a vote for who they want the party’s nominee to be. In addition to President Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh from Illinois are running.

Also, caucus participants will elect local party officials as well as delegates, and alternates to the county convention, which will be March 14. The caucuses also are the place where resolutions may be submitted for the party platform.

Anyone who will be 18 by Election Day (Nov. 3) may participate in a caucus. They must be a registered Republican. Registration forms will be available at caucus sites.

People too young to vote or who merely want to watch the proceedings can attend as observers. There are opportunities for young people to participate as junior delegates.

People needing an accommodation may contact the Republican Party of Iowa at (515) 282-8105 or accommodations@iowagop.org.

