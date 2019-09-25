Government

Linn County Democrats to honor four at Hall of Fame dinner

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County Democrats will honor four women at the party’s Oct. 20 Hall of Fame banquet.

The inductees will be Myrt Bowers of Mount Vernon, Kay Hale of Ely, Kay Jackson of Cedar Rapids and Nan Riley of Marion.

The four have made significant contributions to the local, state and national Democratic Party in various ways, according to the party. They have all supported Democratic Party candidates and campaigns from local office holders to presidential candidates.

These individuals also have made significant impacts on the community in various manners, from holding elected office and board memberships to numerous years of volunteering for worthy causes.

Ticket information can be found on the Linn County Democratic Party website at https://staging.linncountydemocrats.com/2019-linn-county-democratic-hall-of-fame-banquet/.

