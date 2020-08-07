Government

Linn County Democrats to choose supervisor candidate in virtual convention

Linn County Democrats chair Bret Nilles holds a cellphone up to a microphone so a speaker can be heard during a meeting
Linn County Democrats chair Bret Nilles holds a cellphone up to a microphone so a speaker can be heard during a meeting of the Linn County Democrats Central Committee at Guthridge Park in Hiawatha on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Linn County Democrats will select a candidate to run in Supervisor District 3 at a virtual nominating convention beginning Aug. 16

District 3 will be an open seat as Democratic Supervisor Brent Oleson is not seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 election.

Oleson, who was first elected in 2008, recently announced he is withdrawing his candidacy.

Delegates for the virtual convention will be those selected to the party’s convention at its February caucus for those precincts in Supervisor District 3. That includes all Marion precincts and townships surrounding Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon.

“Even though we’re disappointed to see Brent step down, we believe this is a great opportunity to elect another person to continue the tremendous work by the current county board,” Linn County Democratic Party Chair Bret Nilles said. “This new candidate will bring a new voice from the community and add a different perspective to making Linn County an even better place to live.”

Delegates will start to register for the Nomination Convention on Aug. 13, with the selection of the candidate performed starting Aug. 16.

Democrats interested in placing their name on the convention ballot should contact Nilles at banilles26@hotmail.com.

The person must be a registered Democrat and reside in the District 3.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

