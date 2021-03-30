Linn County Democrats re-elect Bret Nilles chairman

Government

Bret Nilles, chairman of the Linn County Democratic Party, holds a cellphone up to a microphone so a speaker can be heard during a meeting of the Linn County Democrats Central Committee at Guthridge Park in Hiawatha on June 24, 2020. The meeting was broadcast via Zoom. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Bret Nilles of Cedar Rapids has been elected to a fifth term as chairman of the Linn County Democratic Party.

Nilles and other members of the county organization’s executive committee were elected at its biennial meeting following the 2021 off-year caucuses March 24.

At a virtual meeting, the Central Committee also reelected Valerie Smith as the first vice chairwoman, Brianna Oxley as secretary and Susan Elliot-Bryan as treasurer.

Newly elected were Peggy Stover as the second vice chairwoman and Phillip Platz as finance secretary, responsible for fundraising.

The party’s focus will continue to be on electing Democrats to county, state and federal offices “who support education, improving the environment and the lives of those in our community through higher minimum wages and health care for all,” Nilles said.

