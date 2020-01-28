Former Linn County supervisor to run for county auditor

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Linn County Supervisor Linda Langston threw her hat into the ring Tuesday for Linn County auditor.

“I promise to take the time to listen to all those who need to work with the Auditor’s Office on what can be done to improve communication and collaboration,” Langston said in announcing her campaign at Raygun in Cedar Rapids.

She said collaboration is key because the auditor has to work not just with those in the county, but “with cities, school districts, attorneys, real estate agents and developers.”

Langston also touched on voter engagement and election security in her 10-minute speech before an audience of a few dozen.

As auditor, Langston would be responsible for overseeing elections in the county. She said she looks forward to exploring new tools to engage seasoned and first-time voters, and would like to see felon voting rights restored in Iowa.

Voting, she said, “is part of being a citizen.”

Langston is seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary election June 2. She will face Joel Miller, who has served as county auditor since 2007.

In a news release Monday, Langston said Miller had “publicly indicated” he would not seek reelection this year.

“He has announced his intentions to run, and I expect a spirited and respectful race for the position,” Langston said.

Langston worked with the National Association of Counties in Washington, D.C., for two years, retiring Oct. 31, 2018. She was the organization’s director of strategic relations, focusing on membership recruitment and retention efforts.

She served as a Linn County supervisor for 13 years, from 2003 to 2016.

Since returning to Cedar Rapids after her retirement, Langston has been appointed to the Cedar Rapids Planning and Long-Term Planning commissions and the Linn County Public Art Commission.

