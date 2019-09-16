Government

Lightning strike leads to discolored water in Lone Tree

Filter being purged for Lone Tree water, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 (Photo courtesy Jonathan Green)
LONE TREE — Lone Tree residents are being advised to hold off on doing laundry while the community contends with discolored water.

Lone Tree Mayor Jonathan Green said the dirty water culprit is a lightning strike that hit the water plant during a storm Saturday night. Green said the lightning strike knocked out the plant’s telemetry system, which caused the automation system to believe the on-site reservoir was full. Pumps then failed to turn on to replenish the reservoir, where the city drew it’s water from on Sunday.

“As we continued to draw down its level, sediment (iron, rust) was pulled into the system that normally settles at the bottom of the reservoir,” Green wrote in a letter to council members explaining the issue.

Green said residents and businesses throughout town were impacted by the discolored water. Thirsty’s Tree House, a tavern in town, closed their kitchen for the day. Green estimates he’s received about 30 phone calls and another 30 texts about the discolored water.

Though the water is discolored, Green said its safe. He said Lone Tree residents have just been asked to hold off on doing their laundry.

