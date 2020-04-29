League of Women Voters of Johnson County to host virtual forums in May

IOWA CITY — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a series of virtual candidate forums in advance of the June 2 primary election.

The three forums are:

— May 4, 7 p.m.: Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Incumbents Rod Sullivan, Royceann Porter and Lisa Green-Douglass and challenger Dean Phinney.

— May 6, 4 p.m.: Johnson County Sheriff. Al Fear and Brad Kunkel.

— May 7, 4 p.m.: Iowa House 85th District. Incumbent Vicki Lensing and challenger Christina Bohannan.

All three forums will be livestreamed on the League of Women Voters of Johnson County Facebook page and will be available for viewing anytime after the forum has taken place. The forums also will be rebroadcast on Iowa City Channel 4, Coralvision and North Liberty TV.

