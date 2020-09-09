Lawyer for Trump argues Johnson County auditor didn't have discretion to disobey directive regarding absentee ballot forms

IOWA CITY — A lawyer, arguing for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, said Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert didn’t have discretion to send out prefilled absentee ballot request forms — including voter’s personal information — after an emergency directive was given by his supervisor, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Pate consulted with the legislative council who approved his emergency directive to county auditors that they should only send out blank request forms for absentee ballots to maintain uniformity, Alan Ostergren, a Des Moines lawyer for Trump, said. He determined that not every county had the financial and technical capacity to send out the prefilled forms.

The final approval of the directive by the council was unanimous, Ostergren pointed out. Auditors have to follow the rules and the secretary of state is their supervisor and can issue orders. Weipert didn’t obey the order, he added.

Ostergren asked 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill to grant a temporary injunction to stop more prefilled request forms from being sent out to voters and invalidate the over 65,000 that Weipert sent out to maintain the uniformity of the system and follow the newly amended law passed by the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislative and Pate’s directive.

Thornhill granted Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee a temporary injunction in their Linn County lawsuit last week and invalidated over 50,000 that Auditor Joel Miller sent out. Thornhill ruled that Miller must follow the newly amended law and Pate’s directive on the absentee ballot request forms.

Thornhill took the arguments in the Johnson County lawsuit under advisement and said he wouldn’t have a ruling Wednesday but would have one “as soon as possible.”

Ostergren said there is still time to fix this problem because he knows nobody wants absentee ballots being challenged at the last minute — which they can be up until the Friday before Nov. 4 — that would “throw the election process into chaos.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Johnson County Attorney Susie Nehring, in arguing against the injunction, said the emergency directive wasn’t enforceable because it was issued under an unconstitutional provision of state law. The provision violates the Iowa Constitution in two respects — one which provides how an agency actions can be invalidated and it violates the separation of powers by unlawfully giving the legislative council rule making powers to carry out election laws. Rule-making power is reserved for the executive branch, she said.

Nehring also argued the amended law contradicts the constitution which says the general assembly may invalidate an adopted administrative rule of a state agency by the passage of a resolution by both house and senate. The amended law gave the authority reserved for the secretary of state to the legislative council.

The change in the law was brought forward immediately following Pate’s decision to mail all Iowa voters absentee ballot request forms before the primary elections, which resulted in historic turnout across the state, Nehring said in her written argument. The timing of the law is in response to Pate’s decision and a “clear attempt to exercise control over the secretary’s exercise of powers.”

Nehring also argued the emergency directive didn’t preempt Weipert’s ability to send out the prefilled forms under Johnson County’s Home Rule authority, which is granted under the Iowa Constitution. Under home rule, local governmental entities have authority to conduct elections. The Iowa Supreme Court has interpreted this constitutional provision to permit counties to enact legislation that isn’t “inconsistent with the laws of the general assembly.”

This is significant, Nehring said, because the plaintiffs’ claims are based upon Weipert’s decision not to follow a directive issued by the secretary of state, but according to the court the secretary of state can’t prevent a local government entity’s ability to govern itself. Iowa law recognizes that local governmental entities have the authority to engage in its own election activities.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com