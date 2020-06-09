Lawmaker from Coggon hospitalized

Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, was taken from the Capitol to a Des Moines hospital Tuesday evening after requesting help because he was not feeling well.

Zumbach was in a House Ways and Means Committee meeting when Iowa State Patrol troopers were summoned.

Zumbach, 54, said later that he expected to leave the hospital Tuesday evening.

A two-term representative, Zumbach is running for the Linn County Board of Supervisors rather than seeking re-election to the House.