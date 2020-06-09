IOWA LEGISLATURE

Lawmaker from Coggon hospitalized

Louie Zumbac
Louie Zumbac
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

08:40PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Lawmaker from Coggon hospitalized

08:37PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Iowa legislators laying groundwork on $7.85 billion general fund budge ...

10:39AM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Coronavirus likely to delay Iowa legislative redistricting

09:13PM | Fri, June 05, 2020

Here are the issues that remain before Iowa Legislature after second f ...
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, was taken from the Capitol to a Des Moines hospital Tuesday evening after requesting help because he was not feeling well.

Zumbach was in a House Ways and Means Committee meeting when Iowa State Patrol troopers were summoned.

Zumbach, 54, said later that he expected to leave the hospital Tuesday evening.

A two-term representative, Zumbach is running for the Linn County Board of Supervisors rather than seeking re-election to the House.

IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

08:40PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Lawmaker from Coggon hospitalized

08:37PM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Iowa legislators laying groundwork on $7.85 billion general fund budge ...

10:39AM | Tue, June 09, 2020

Coronavirus likely to delay Iowa legislative redistricting
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Iowa legislators laying groundwork on $7.85 billion general fund budget

Coronavirus likely to delay Iowa legislative redistricting

Here are the issues that remain before Iowa Legislature after second funnel

After heated debate, Iowa lawmakers OK modest expansion of medical marijuana

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City police review board 'powerless,' critics say

University of Iowa warns of possible layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts

Judge drops bail amount more than half a million dollars for Cedar Rapids woman charged with first-degree murder

Iowa City's Rummage in the Ramp canceled due to COVID-19

Where the SBA's disaster loans are going, and why Iowa's small businesses are at the lower end of the scale

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.