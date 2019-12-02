Government

Lane closures to impact evening travel on Interstates 380, 80 in Johnson County

Traffic travels along I-380 near North Liberty in Johnson County on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (The Gazette)
CORALVILLE — Lane closures will impact travel on interstates 380 and 80 this week.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said I-380 northbound between I-80 and Forevergreen Road will be completely closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday to facilitate emergency repair.

Also Tuesday evening, the ramps from I-80 west and east to I-380 north will be closed.

All of the lane closures can be avoided by taking Highway 965 to Forevergreen Road back to Interstate 380.

Additionally, I-80 westbound between I-380 and Coral Ridge Avenue will have right lane closures on from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning this Monday and ending Thursday morning.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

