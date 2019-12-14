Gold Star dad: Assault on American values by 'the incumbent' is personal

CEDAR RAPIDS — Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who gained international fame when he offered to lend his copy of the United States Constitution to Donald Trump, is raising his voice to block “the incumbent” from another term in the White House.

Khan, who never referred to the president by name Saturday afternoon during a visit to the Mother Mosque, charged that “the incumbent continues to violate the basic foundational American democratic institutions.”

Trump’s actions, including his invitation to Russia to interfere with American elections, “must be topped, must be checked otherwise we are setting precedents, according to Khan, whose visit was arranged by the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden. He also met with Biden volunteers Saturday in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Without specifically mentioning impeachment, he said if Congress does not act “it will be co-conspirators in this violation of law,” he said.

Khan said he is speaking up again out of concern for the rule of law. He delivered powerful speech at the Democratic National Committee 2016 convention in support of Hillary Clinton. Now he has endorsed Biden, calling him the most experienced and qualified to lead America out of the chaos created by Trump.

Khan said he has visited more than 270 communities in defense of the Constitution, including previous visits to Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, and invites Iowans to join his effort.

“This is the time to stand and this is the time to raise our voice and our concern that we will not have this outrageous illegality, violation of our rule of law, our democratic law, our checks and balances,” he said.

Khan and his wife, Ghazala, are the parents of fallen Army Capt. Humayan Khan, who was killed as a result of an explosion in 2004 while serving in Baqubah, Iraq. Humayan received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Khan, a Pakistan native who became a United States citizen in 1986, began speaking out in 2015 after Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States. After he spoke at the Democratic National Convention, Trump belittled him and said Khan spoke because his wife is not allowed to speak in public.

Khan’s opposition to Trump is personal because he said the country’s values are being trampled.

The United States has been a beacon of hope to others “because of its ideas, because of its values,” Khan said. He compared the ideal of American democracy to what is happening in Hong Kong “in the name of democracy, for the sake of some basic freedoms.”

“God forbid something like that ever happens here, but our liberties are being challenged,” he said.

When he became a citizen, Khan said, “I raised my hand and took an oath to defend the Constitution.”

“The incumbent also did that,” he said. “History is witness that the incumbent has violated the oath of office. So it is personal for every American.”

Joe Aossey, a military veteran sporting a Bernie Sanders sticker, told Khan to continue to speak up.

“You have every right to do what you’re doing,” Aossey said. “You should stand as tall as you are doing it because for the government to come out and act like it is in relationship to people like us, is so disgusting and so demeaning — not for us, for the government.

