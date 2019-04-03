Kamala Harris to hold Iowa City event

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic candidate for president, has scheduled a town hall meeting next week at the University of Iowa.

It is the third campaign swing through Iowa for the California Democrat.

Harris is slated to speak about her plan to boost pay for U.S. teachers during her appearance at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Iowa Memorial Union.

Harris’ plan proposes raising the average Iowa teacher’s pay by $12,200. Iowa teachers in 2017 made almost $55,000 annually, on average.

Harris would fund the pay hike primarily through an increase in the estate tax,

Additional details about Harris’ Iowa stops are to be announced.

The California senator and former California attorney general was last in Iowa in February, when she sat for a live interview on a podcast in Cedar Rapids after public events in Des Moines, Ankeny, Ames and Scott County.

Those interested in attending Harris’ Iowa City event can RSVP at mobilize.us/kamalaharris/event/89290/.

