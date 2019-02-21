Presidential candidate Kamala Harris coming to Cedar Rapids for live podcast

CEDAR RAPIDS — California Sen. and presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Cedar Rapids Sunday to kick off the third season of an Iowa political podcast.

Political Party Live! announced in a Thursday news release that Democrat Harris will join local officials for a live-recorded podcast at 8 p.m. Sunday at CSPS Hall, 1103 Third Street SE in Cedar Rapids.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our third season right here in Cedar Rapids,” Stacey Walker, podcast co-founder and Linn County Supervisor, said in the release. “Iowa has such a rich political history and we’re happy to be a part of that. We’ve been able to carve out our own niche, fusing arts and culture into a more authentic political conversation.”

Officials say the event sold out within one hour of being published online, but organizers are looking at ways to create more space with stage seating and overflow rooms.

Misty Rebik, political consultant and co-founder of the project, said the podcast has aimed to provide new or less-heard perspectives on politics.

“We’re intentional about elevating the voices of individuals doing great work who don’t always get the platform they deserve, and because of this, we’re really challenging the establishment of both political parties and conventional media which tends to be male-driven and white. As it turns out, people are responding positively to our efforts,” she said in the release.

Previous show guests have included

Director of Structural Racism for National People’s Action, Bree Carlson, former Missouri Secretary of State and founder of Let America Vote, Jason Kander and political journalist Vanessa Marcano-Kelly, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.

“We’ve become an effective conduit for candidates to genuinely connect with a younger generation of voters who have made it clear that they prefer real politicians who can articulate a positive vision for our future. They should be able to do these things while also having a conversation about what artists inspire them, or what music they’re listening to in-between campaign stops,” Simeon Talley, entrepreneur and podcast co-founder, said in the release.

Walker, Rebik and Talley will host the podcast. The Sunday podcast also will feature with Sarah Ziegenhorn, Founder and Executive Director of the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event is free to the public, but registration is required for admittance. Additional information can be found at the Political Party Live Facebook page.

