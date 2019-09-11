Government

Kamala Harris plans Cedar Rapids town hall meeting Sept. 19

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) speaks during a town hall at the University of Iowa’s Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) speaks during a town hall at the University of Iowa’s Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will host a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids and make appearances in Cedar Falls and Waterloo ahead of participating in the LGBTQ Presidential Forum next week.

Harris is one of 10 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls scheduled to participate in the LGBTQ forum sponsored by The Gazette, One Iowa, The Advocate and GLAAD at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium, 1220 First Ave. NE.

On Sept. 19, Harris will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Michael J. Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood Community College, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW. Doors will open at 5:50 p.m.

On Sept. 20, Harris will participate in a town hall in Waterloo at 1:45 p.m. at a location to be determined. Doors will open at 1. At 4:45 p.m., she will be at Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Harris will attend the Polk County Democratic Party’s annual Steak Fry Sept. 21. Ahead of the Steak Fry, she will rally supporters and march with them to the Steak Fry.

Her visit follows an August campaign swing through Iowa during which Harris focused on her “3AM Agenda” to tackle the real problems that keep voters up at night.

To RSVP for the campaign events, visit kamalaharris.org.

The LGBTQ Presidential Forum is sold out, but will be livestreamed. A list of forum watch events can be found at oneiowa.org/lgbtq-forum-watch-parties/.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Grassley looking for help from farm state colleagues for ethanol, biodiesel

Iowa Medicaid open choice ends this month

Dismissal of complaint over Gov. Reynolds' family flight upheld by appeals court

Part of A Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids' MedQuarter closed

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm halts plans for Tiffin store

Muscatine woman faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Police say man is dead after firing shots at SE Iowa officers

Men, are you okay?

Zio Johno's opens Thursday at site of former Fazoli's on Edgewood Road

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.