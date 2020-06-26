Judge signs off on Cedar Rapids' $1.2 million settlement in traffic camera dispute

A sixth district judge has signed off on the city of Cedar Rapids’ $1.2 million settlement over a class-action lawsuit over the city’s attempt to collect funds from unpaid automated traffic camera tickets, coming in under the $2.9 million in eligible refunds the city could have paid to people who submitted claims.

About 20,000 people cited for speeding or running red lights in Cedar Rapids were eligible for refunds under the lawsuit settlement filed in December in Linn County District Court.

But the city expects to refund no more than $639,252 to class members, who were notified that April 17 was the deadline to submit claim forms, city spokesperson Maria Johnson said, as well as $2,500 to the named plaintiffs and no more than $573,194 in plaintiffs’ attorneys fees.

Johnson said the remaining $1.7 million will stay in the general fund to be put toward public safety.

The refunds cover fines and late fees paid through a December 2017 collection initiative, and waive the remaining $14 million for 177,000 tickets that went unpaid.

The suit, led by conservative radio host Simon Conway, alleged that the city violated state laws about the statute of limitations and due process. The dispute centered around the imposition of late fees pursuant to changes in the city’s traffic camera ordinance after tickets were issued to the plaintiffs.

The city denies any liability, fault, and wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com