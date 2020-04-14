Government

Iowans should be wary of scam calls during coronavirus, Says Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst urges Iowans not to give out personal information to people they don't know

Sen. Joni Ernst meets with community leaders at Coralville City Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Sen. Joni Ernst meets with community leaders at Coralville City Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Sen. Joni Ernst urged elderly Iowans to be wary of the increase in scams circulating around their communities during self-isolation because of the novel coronavirus and to reach out to representatives at the Iowa Association of Area Agencies on Aging if they have questions or want to get connected to services.

Ernst, R-Iowa, spoke with Iowans Tuesday morning during a virtual town hall meeting with Joe Sample, the executive director of Iowa Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and Dwane McFerrin, with the National Association of Health Underwriters, about Medicare.

Sample warned Iowans not to give out any personal information to anyone they don’t know or trust.

“There are illegal robocalls, which are phone calls from numbers you may or may not know, and everything can be pitched from low-priced health insurance to work from home schemes. Avoid giving personal information on those types of calls,” Sample said.

Iowans, who are expecting stimulus checks from the Department of Treasury, do not have to give out any information to receive these checks, Sample said. The Federal Government has all the information it needs to process checks and get them to Americans, he said.

“You may be getting calls or emails asking for personal bank information or asking you to provide a fee to get your check faster. This is a scam,” Sample said.

Another scam sells vaccinations for COVID-19 or home testing kits for the virus. Sample said there are currently no vaccines for coronavirus available to the public or testing at home options.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

McFerrin, with the National Association of Health Underwriters, said if someone asks for your Medicare number, it’s one of the first signs they are trying to scam you.

“Never give that out,” McFerrin said. “Be sure you’re not providing that to someone you don’t trust or you don’t know.”

Anyone wishing to “investigate” phone calls or emails they receive for validity can call the Area Agencies on Aging hotline at 866-468-7887 or the Iowa Legal Hotline at 1-800-332-0419.

Ernst said she is working on legislation — outside of the pandemic — that would increase penalties for fraudulent calls and scamming.

“We always seem to see an uptick in fraud and scams when there is a crisis in our communities,” Ernst said.

The Area Agencies on Aging can also connect eligible callers with local resources including meal delivery and services to help alleviate some of the loneliness people may be experiencing during social-isolation, Sample said.

“We are actively working with food banks, grocers and volunteer networks to ensure people are not only getting access to help, but they have basic contact with people for some sort of connection,” Sample said.

Meal providers are taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus by wearing personal protective equipment and boxing up meals with as little contact as possible, Sample said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Celebrate National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week is May 6-12! Send a message to your favorite nurse in our May 10 publication of Milestones celebrating National Nurses Week.

Submit
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020. This year's race will be a virtual event.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

People frequenting grocery stores or getting their groceries delivered or using curbside pickup should wash their hands when they get home and could take extra precautions by wiping down groceries before putting them away. People should always wash produce before eating.

Elder abuse prevention specialists can also be accessed through the Area Agencies on Aging line.

Sample said with people isolating at home, older adults may be “locked in” with their abuser.

“I would encourage you to use that number as a starting point to get access to someone who can provide you assistance,” he said.

The Iowa Legal Hotline can provide Iowans legal advice related to COVID-19 such as evictions, unemployment or identity theft, Sample said.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, April 14

Marion High School students will get the chance to renovate houses through new program

Fact Checker: Attack ad accuses Ernst of making Iowans 'squeal'

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 13

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace unveils temporary salary cuts, furloughs as result of coronavirus pandemic

Second care facility sees coronavirus outbreak in Linn County

Death investigation launched into teen's death at Coralville Reservoir

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 14: Hy-Vee offering full-service fueling

Immigrant workers fear exposing families to coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.