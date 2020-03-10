Joni Ernst to chair child care hearing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — The shortage of affordable and high-quality child care will be explored during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee field hearing chaired by Sen. Joni Ernst in Cedar Rapids.

Ernst will host and chair the hearing at 10 a.m. March 20 at the Linn County Regional Center at Kirkwood Community College, 1770 Boyson Rd., Hiawatha.

The hearing also will take a look at the impact this mounting crisis has on the economy, the innovative steps that Iowa communities are taking to address these challenges and how policymakers can support those efforts, according to Ernst’s office.

“Whether I’m out and about on my 99-county tour or meeting with a group of small business owners in my office, it’s clear there’s a child care crisis in Iowa,” Ernst said. “For the well-being of our parents, children and economy, we have to tackle this issue.”

Ernst has put forward proposals to expand access to child care, but “we know there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” she said.

It’s imperative to get input from child care providers, parents, local business leaders and other stakeholders to find solutions that work for American families, the Iowa Republican said.

“This hearing is a great way to do just that, and build off of our current efforts to ensure parents have access to affordable, quality child care across Iowa, and throughout the country,” Ernst said.

