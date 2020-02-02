Joni Ernst says Joe Biden could be impeached over Ukraine if elected president

The day before the Iowa caucuses, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said Democratic candidate Joe Biden could face GOP-led impeachment proceedings if he’s elected president.

In an interview Sunday with Bloomberg News, the Iowa Republican cited President Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s discredited theories about Biden’s work as vice president in Ukraine while his son served in a lucrative post for a Ukrainian energy company.

Ernst said she thinks “this door of impeachable whatever has been opened” and that Biden “should be very careful what he’s asking for” amid ongoing impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Ernst has gone after Biden already recently. After emerging from Trump impeachment proceedings this past week, Ernst said she wonders “how this discussion today informs and influences Iowa caucus voters. ... Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”

The former vice president has embraced the attacks, telling Iowa Democrats they can “ruin Joni Ernst’s night” by caucusing for him.