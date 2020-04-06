Jones County man brings hard lessons learned to presidential race

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 40-year-old Jones County sex offender is using the lessons he’s learned as one of society’s “cast offs” to run for president.

Derick Dean Taube, who lived most of his life in Linn County, says that having been diagnosed as psychotic and serving time for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, has given him the opportunity to see what life is like for people without privilege.

“I was privileged. I had a successful painting business at one time,” Taube said Monday while rain forced him to take a break from painting his Oxford Junction house. “I did the American dream with the house, the fence, the dog, the wife, the kids.

“I’ve also seen the fallout from, you know, what would be my peers at this point. I’ve seen both sides — feast and famine — and I know there is a middle ground that can be struck,” said Taube, who has studied at Coe College and Kirkwood Community College. “I’ve been isolated from society. I am dismissed out of hand.”

Taube, who is one of 1,073 presidential candidates to file with the Federal Election Commission as of Monday, is running for president “so I would have someone to vote for.”

He doesn’t think other candidates, especially the leading two, represent his values.

“We have a person on the Republican side who mistreats the environment,” Taube said, “and a person on Democratic side who mistreats unborn children. So where does this leave me?”

Taube, who was a house painter for about 20 years before becoming disabled, isn’t setting expectations for his long-shot campaign.

“I can take the values, the hard lessons I’ve learned that others haven’t had the opportunity to learn,” he said. “I’ll put them out there on the table and if someone wants to look at them, I’m ready to have that conversation.”

