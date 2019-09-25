Government

Jones County supervisors reduced speed limit where Hula-Hoop Tree stands

County engineer says tree on line of county right of way

Hula hoops hang from a tree along E23 County Home Rd. west of the town of Amber, Iowa on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. It’s a mystery how and who started the tradition. Several of the hoops has memorial messages to departed loved ones. One had a happy birthday announcement. The attraction is featured on the website Atlas Obscura. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
AMBER — The Hula-Hoop Tree will remain standing for now, with Jones County supervisors voting to reduce the speed limit to make the area safer for pedestrians.

The Hula-Hoop tree, a leafless tree decorated with hundreds of plastic hula-hoops in Amber, was brought to the attention to Jones County supervisors earlier this month over safety concerns.

Supervisors addressed those concerns Tuesday, voting to reduce the speed limit on E23 County Home Road from 55 to 35 miles per hour where the tree stands in the right of way north of Anamosa.

“I think if lowering the speed limit possibly decreases the likelihood of an accident, then it’s a good thing,” said Derek Snead, county engineer.

Snead said the speed limit will be lowered on approximately 900 feet of E23 County Home Road. Speed limit signs have been ordered and take about two weeks to be delivered, he said.

Addressing a question posed to supervisors during a meeting Sept. 10, Snead said the tree is right on the line of the right of way, halfway in the county right of way and halfway on the property of supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Zirkelbach could not be reached for comment.

“I don’t imagine it will be the last time someone will talk about (the Hula-Hoop Tree),” Snead said.

Hula-Hoops first began appearing on the tree in 2015.

County supervisor Lloyd Eaken said that the board is concerned the tree could be “dangerous,” especially with the weight of the hoops causing a strain on the tree.

Tourists seeking the whimsical attraction can be seen parking on the shoulder of County Home Road to run across the road to throw a hoop on the tree.

Community members like Bobby Krum, president of the Amber Community Club, said the tree “put Amber back on the map.”

Chris Nadge, admin. of the Amber Iowa Hula-Hoop Tree Facebook page, said he thinks reducing the speed limit is a “perfect” solution.

Nadge said that friends and co-workers of his who live in Amber think that even without the tree, traffic drives through town too fast.

“It’s simple, and we’re happy, not just for the sake of the Hula-Hoop Tree, but for the town of Amber,” Nadge said, of Anamosa.

Nadge said that himself and other page admits are “overjoyed” with the support the tree received from fans telling stories about how much the tree means to them.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

