Johnson County suspends volunteer income tax assistance program

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa and Johnson County have suspended their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program in response to COVID-19.

The county’s VITA program uses students from the UI Tippie College of Business to prepare taxes for residents on a volunteer basis. The VITA program also uses the space provided by the Iowa City Public Library and Iowa City Community School District to meet with VITA participants.

With the UI, public library and school district closed due to COVID-19, the program does not have the resources to continue for the time being, the county said in a news release. VITA clinics are canceled until at least April 5.

VITA volunteers will continue to work remotely to complete returns, answer taxpayer questions and file extensions for taxpayers who request that option, the news release said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

